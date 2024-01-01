Angolan Kwanza (AOA)

Currency name

Angolan Kwanza

Kz

AOA exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD AUD SGD ZAR INR GBP
From AOA0.00119 0.00109 0.00161 0.00182 0.00160 0.02249 0.09871 0.00093
To AOA840.98700 914.11600 619.63000 549.37800 626.45900 44.45480 10.13020 1069.92000

Compare exchange rates

All Angolan kwanza Exchange Rates