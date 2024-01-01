Angolan Kwanza (AOA)

Currency name

Angolan Kwanza

Kz

AOA exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD AUD SGD ZAR INR GBP
From AOA0.00112 0.00103 0.00156 0.00173 0.00149 0.02056 0.09423 0.00088
To AOA889.32000 970.29100 641.06500 579.08100 670.35000 48.63570 10.61230 1138.80000

