Angolan Kwanza (AOA)
Currency name
Angolan Kwanza
Currency symbol
Kz
AOA exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|CAD
|AUD
|SGD
|ZAR
|INR
|GBP
|From AOA
|0.00112
|0.00103
|0.00156
|0.00173
|0.00149
|0.02056
|0.09423
|0.00088
|To AOA
|889.32000
|970.29100
|641.06500
|579.08100
|670.35000
|48.63570
|10.61230
|1138.80000
