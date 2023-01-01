Angolan Kwanza (AOA)

Currency name

Angolan Kwanza

Kz

AOA exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD AUD SGD ZAR INR GBP
From AOA0.00120 0.00110 0.00164 0.00184 0.00161 0.02191 0.09951 0.00096
To AOA836.22200 910.57000 608.63300 543.08900 621.52400 45.64880 10.04940 1041.13000

