Angolan kwanzas to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert AOA to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
4.51 ils

1.00000 AOA = 0.00451 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:37
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.92221.370551.541311.348818.23283.23570.806842
1 EUR1.084411.486221.671391.4626419.770890.26080.87495
1 CAD0.7296340.67284611.124590.9841313.302760.73160.588699
1 AUD0.64880.5983030.88921310.87510111.828954.00330.523479

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AOA0.00451 ILS
5 AOA0.02256 ILS
10 AOA0.04513 ILS
20 AOA0.09026 ILS
50 AOA0.22565 ILS
100 AOA0.45130 ILS
250 AOA1.12825 ILS
500 AOA2.25650 ILS
1000 AOA4.51300 ILS
2000 AOA9.02600 ILS
5000 AOA22.56500 ILS
10000 AOA45.13000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Angolan Kwanza
1 ILS221.58200 AOA
5 ILS1107.91000 AOA
10 ILS2215.82000 AOA
20 ILS4431.64000 AOA
50 ILS11079.10000 AOA
100 ILS22158.20000 AOA
250 ILS55395.50000 AOA
500 ILS110791.00000 AOA
1000 ILS221582.00000 AOA
2000 ILS443164.00000 AOA
5000 ILS1107910.00000 AOA
10000 ILS2215820.00000 AOA