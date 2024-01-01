Angolan kwanzas to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert AOA to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
4.36 ils

1.000 AOA = 0.004360 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:51
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AOA0.00436 ILS
5 AOA0.02180 ILS
10 AOA0.04360 ILS
20 AOA0.08720 ILS
50 AOA0.21800 ILS
100 AOA0.43600 ILS
250 AOA1.08999 ILS
500 AOA2.17998 ILS
1000 AOA4.35996 ILS
2000 AOA8.71992 ILS
5000 AOA21.79980 ILS
10000 AOA43.59960 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Angolan Kwanza
1 ILS229.36000 AOA
5 ILS1,146.80000 AOA
10 ILS2,293.60000 AOA
20 ILS4,587.20000 AOA
50 ILS11,468.00000 AOA
100 ILS22,936.00000 AOA
250 ILS57,340.00000 AOA
500 ILS114,680.00000 AOA
1000 ILS229,360.00000 AOA
2000 ILS458,720.00000 AOA
5000 ILS1,146,800.00000 AOA
10000 ILS2,293,600.00000 AOA