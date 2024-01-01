10 Angolan kwanzas to Israeli new sheqels

Convert AOA to ILS at the real exchange rate

10 aoa
0.04 ils

Kz1.000 AOA = ₪0.003957 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:05
AOA to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ILS
1 AOA to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00430.0044
Low0.00390.0039
Average0.00410.0042
Change-7.56%-8.24%
1 AOA to ILS stats

The performance of AOA to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0043 and a 30 day low of 0.0039. This means the 30 day average was 0.0041. The change for AOA to ILS was -7.56.

The performance of AOA to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0044 and a 90 day low of 0.0039. This means the 90 day average was 0.0042. The change for AOA to ILS was -8.24.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AOA0.00396 ILS
5 AOA0.01978 ILS
10 AOA0.03957 ILS
20 AOA0.07913 ILS
50 AOA0.19784 ILS
100 AOA0.39567 ILS
250 AOA0.98918 ILS
500 AOA1.97836 ILS
1000 AOA3.95672 ILS
2000 AOA7.91344 ILS
5000 AOA19.78360 ILS
10000 AOA39.56720 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Angolan Kwanza
1 ILS252.73500 AOA
5 ILS1,263.67500 AOA
10 ILS2,527.35000 AOA
20 ILS5,054.70000 AOA
50 ILS12,636.75000 AOA
100 ILS25,273.50000 AOA
250 ILS63,183.75000 AOA
500 ILS126,367.50000 AOA
1000 ILS252,735.00000 AOA
2000 ILS505,470.00000 AOA
5000 ILS1,263,675.00000 AOA
10000 ILS2,527,350.00000 AOA