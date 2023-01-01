Angolan kwanzas to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert AOA to GHS at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
14.09 ghs

1.00000 AOA = 0.01409 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:36
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.922151.370351.540951.3487518.230583.23750.806809
1 EUR1.084411.486011.671011.4625819.769290.26270.8749
1 CAD0.7297410.67294411.124490.98423813.303560.74180.588762
1 AUD0.648950.5984420.88928910.87527111.830754.0170.523579

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AOA0.01409 GHS
5 AOA0.07044 GHS
10 AOA0.14089 GHS
20 AOA0.28178 GHS
50 AOA0.70444 GHS
100 AOA1.40889 GHS
250 AOA3.52222 GHS
500 AOA7.04445 GHS
1000 AOA14.08890 GHS
2000 AOA28.17780 GHS
5000 AOA70.44450 GHS
10000 AOA140.88900 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Angolan Kwanza
1 GHS70.97780 AOA
5 GHS354.88900 AOA
10 GHS709.77800 AOA
20 GHS1419.55600 AOA
50 GHS3548.89000 AOA
100 GHS7097.78000 AOA
250 GHS17744.45000 AOA
500 GHS35488.90000 AOA
1000 GHS70977.80000 AOA
2000 GHS141955.60000 AOA
5000 GHS354889.00000 AOA
10000 GHS709778.00000 AOA