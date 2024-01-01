1 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert AOA to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
16.94 ghs

Kz1.000 AOA = GH¢0.01694 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:58
AOA to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GHS
1 AOA to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01750.0175
Low0.01670.0164
Average0.01700.0168
Change0.80%2.78%
1 AOA to GHS stats

The performance of AOA to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0175 and a 30 day low of 0.0167. This means the 30 day average was 0.0170. The change for AOA to GHS was 0.80.

The performance of AOA to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0175 and a 90 day low of 0.0164. This means the 90 day average was 0.0168. The change for AOA to GHS was 2.78.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.3491.4771.30617.84483.9150.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6331.44419.72192.7390.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0950.96813.22462.1890.565
1 AUD0.6770.6130.91310.88412.0856.8060.516

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AOA0.01694 GHS
5 AOA0.08472 GHS
10 AOA0.16945 GHS
20 AOA0.33890 GHS
50 AOA0.84724 GHS
100 AOA1.69448 GHS
250 AOA4.23620 GHS
500 AOA8.47240 GHS
1000 AOA16.94480 GHS
2000 AOA33.88960 GHS
5000 AOA84.72400 GHS
10000 AOA169.44800 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Angolan Kwanza
1 GHS59.01520 AOA
5 GHS295.07600 AOA
10 GHS590.15200 AOA
20 GHS1,180.30400 AOA
50 GHS2,950.76000 AOA
100 GHS5,901.52000 AOA
250 GHS14,753.80000 AOA
500 GHS29,507.60000 AOA
1000 GHS59,015.20000 AOA
2000 GHS118,030.40000 AOA
5000 GHS295,076.00000 AOA
10000 GHS590,152.00000 AOA