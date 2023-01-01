1 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert AOA to GHS at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
13.93 ghs

1.00000 AOA = 0.01393 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:48
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AOA0.01393 GHS
5 AOA0.06967 GHS
10 AOA0.13934 GHS
20 AOA0.27867 GHS
50 AOA0.69668 GHS
100 AOA1.39336 GHS
250 AOA3.48340 GHS
500 AOA6.96680 GHS
1000 AOA13.93360 GHS
2000 AOA27.86720 GHS
5000 AOA69.66800 GHS
10000 AOA139.33600 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Angolan Kwanza
1 GHS71.76890 AOA
5 GHS358.84450 AOA
10 GHS717.68900 AOA
20 GHS1435.37800 AOA
50 GHS3588.44500 AOA
100 GHS7176.89000 AOA
250 GHS17942.22500 AOA
500 GHS35884.45000 AOA
1000 GHS71768.90000 AOA
2000 GHS143537.80000 AOA
5000 GHS358844.50000 AOA
10000 GHS717689.00000 AOA