100 ghs
7176.56 aoa

1.00000 GHS = 71.76560 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86141.0893590.79241.473241.646540.9527518.8175
1 GBP1.160911.2646105.3991.710251.911431.1060521.8448
1 USD0.917950.790764183.34551.35241.511490.874617.2741
1 INR0.01101410.009487780.011998210.01622640.01813520.01049370.207259

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Angolan Kwanza
1 GHS71.76560 AOA
5 GHS358.82800 AOA
10 GHS717.65600 AOA
20 GHS1435.31200 AOA
50 GHS3588.28000 AOA
100 GHS7176.56000 AOA
250 GHS17941.40000 AOA
500 GHS35882.80000 AOA
1000 GHS71765.60000 AOA
2000 GHS143531.20000 AOA
5000 GHS358828.00000 AOA
10000 GHS717656.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AOA0.01393 GHS
5 AOA0.06967 GHS
10 AOA0.13934 GHS
20 AOA0.27868 GHS
50 AOA0.69671 GHS
100 AOA1.39342 GHS
250 AOA3.48355 GHS
500 AOA6.96710 GHS
1000 AOA13.93420 GHS
2000 AOA27.86840 GHS
5000 AOA69.67100 GHS
10000 AOA139.34200 GHS