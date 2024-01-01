5 Angolan kwanzas to Ghanaian cedis
Convert AOA to GHS at the real exchange rate
AOA to GHS conversion chart
1 AOA = 0.01694 GHS
0
|1 AOA to GHS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0175
|0.0175
|Low
|0.0167
|0.0164
|Average
|0.0170
|0.0168
|Change
|0.80%
|2.78%
1 AOA to GHS stats
The performance of AOA to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0175 and a 30 day low of 0.0167. This means the 30 day average was 0.0170. The change for AOA to GHS was 0.80.
The performance of AOA to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0175 and a 90 day low of 0.0164. This means the 90 day average was 0.0168. The change for AOA to GHS was 2.78.
|Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Angolan Kwanza
|1 GHS
|59.01520 AOA
|5 GHS
|295.07600 AOA
|10 GHS
|590.15200 AOA
|20 GHS
|1,180.30400 AOA
|50 GHS
|2,950.76000 AOA
|100 GHS
|5,901.52000 AOA
|250 GHS
|14,753.80000 AOA
|500 GHS
|29,507.60000 AOA
|1000 GHS
|59,015.20000 AOA
|2000 GHS
|118,030.40000 AOA
|5000 GHS
|295,076.00000 AOA
|10000 GHS
|590,152.00000 AOA