Angolan kwanzas to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert AOA to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
15.04 ghs

1.000 AOA = 0.01504 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2731.4761.6640.96718.259
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6141.7271.9471.13121.361
1 USD0.920.787183.0791.3581.5310.8916.803
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AOA0.01504 GHS
5 AOA0.07520 GHS
10 AOA0.15039 GHS
20 AOA0.30078 GHS
50 AOA0.75195 GHS
100 AOA1.50390 GHS
250 AOA3.75975 GHS
500 AOA7.51950 GHS
1000 AOA15.03900 GHS
2000 AOA30.07800 GHS
5000 AOA75.19500 GHS
10000 AOA150.39000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Angolan Kwanza
1 GHS66.49400 AOA
5 GHS332.47000 AOA
10 GHS664.94000 AOA
20 GHS1,329.88000 AOA
50 GHS3,324.70000 AOA
100 GHS6,649.40000 AOA
250 GHS16,623.50000 AOA
500 GHS33,247.00000 AOA
1000 GHS66,494.00000 AOA
2000 GHS132,988.00000 AOA
5000 GHS332,470.00000 AOA
10000 GHS664,940.00000 AOA