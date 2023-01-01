Angolan kwanzas to Norwegian kroner today

Convert AOA to NOK at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
12.93 nok

1.00000 AOA = 0.01293 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:40
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874751.084590.27221.486471.671810.9641518.7451
1 GBP1.1431811.23985103.2031.69941.911281.102221.4303
1 USD0.92210.806549183.23851.370651.541540.889117.2846
1 INR0.01107760.009689620.012013710.01646650.01851960.01068140.207652

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Norwegian Krone
1 AOA0.01293 NOK
5 AOA0.06464 NOK
10 AOA0.12928 NOK
20 AOA0.25856 NOK
50 AOA0.64641 NOK
100 AOA1.29282 NOK
250 AOA3.23205 NOK
500 AOA6.46410 NOK
1000 AOA12.92820 NOK
2000 AOA25.85640 NOK
5000 AOA64.64100 NOK
10000 AOA129.28200 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Angolan Kwanza
1 NOK77.35040 AOA
5 NOK386.75200 AOA
10 NOK773.50400 AOA
20 NOK1547.00800 AOA
50 NOK3867.52000 AOA
100 NOK7735.04000 AOA
250 NOK19337.60000 AOA
500 NOK38675.20000 AOA
1000 NOK77350.40000 AOA
2000 NOK154700.80000 AOA
5000 NOK386752.00000 AOA
10000 NOK773504.00000 AOA