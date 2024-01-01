Angolan kwanzas to Norwegian kroner today

Convert AOA to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
12.65 nok

1.000 AOA = 0.01265 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:54
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Norwegian Krone
1 AOA0.01265 NOK
5 AOA0.06326 NOK
10 AOA0.12652 NOK
20 AOA0.25304 NOK
50 AOA0.63261 NOK
100 AOA1.26522 NOK
250 AOA3.16305 NOK
500 AOA6.32610 NOK
1000 AOA12.65220 NOK
2000 AOA25.30440 NOK
5000 AOA63.26100 NOK
10000 AOA126.52200 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Angolan Kwanza
1 NOK79.03740 AOA
5 NOK395.18700 AOA
10 NOK790.37400 AOA
20 NOK1,580.74800 AOA
50 NOK3,951.87000 AOA
100 NOK7,903.74000 AOA
250 NOK19,759.35000 AOA
500 NOK39,518.70000 AOA
1000 NOK79,037.40000 AOA
2000 NOK158,074.80000 AOA
5000 NOK395,187.00000 AOA
10000 NOK790,374.00000 AOA