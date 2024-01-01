500 Angolan kwanzas to Norwegian kroner

Convert AOA to NOK at the real exchange rate

500 aoa
5.76 nok

Kz1.000 AOA = kr0.01151 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AOA to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NOK
1 AOA to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01240.0125
Low0.01140.0114
Average0.01180.0121
Change-6.50%-6.62%
View full history

1 AOA to NOK stats

The performance of AOA to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0124 and a 30 day low of 0.0114. This means the 30 day average was 0.0118. The change for AOA to NOK was -6.50.

The performance of AOA to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0125 and a 90 day low of 0.0114. This means the 90 day average was 0.0121. The change for AOA to NOK was -6.62.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.351.481.30717.86883.8970.762
1 EUR1.10511.4921.6341.44419.73792.6730.842
1 CAD0.740.6711.0960.96813.23162.1250.564
1 AUD0.6760.6120.91310.88312.07656.7020.515

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Norwegian Krone
1 AOA0.01151 NOK
5 AOA0.05756 NOK
10 AOA0.11512 NOK
20 AOA0.23024 NOK
50 AOA0.57561 NOK
100 AOA1.15122 NOK
250 AOA2.87805 NOK
500 AOA5.75610 NOK
1000 AOA11.51220 NOK
2000 AOA23.02440 NOK
5000 AOA57.56100 NOK
10000 AOA115.12200 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Angolan Kwanza
1 NOK86.86440 AOA
5 NOK434.32200 AOA
10 NOK868.64400 AOA
20 NOK1,737.28800 AOA
50 NOK4,343.22000 AOA
100 NOK8,686.44000 AOA
250 NOK21,716.10000 AOA
500 NOK43,432.20000 AOA
1000 NOK86,864.40000 AOA
2000 NOK173,728.80000 AOA
5000 NOK434,322.00000 AOA
10000 NOK868,644.00000 AOA