Angolan kwanzas to CFP francs today

Convert AOA to XPF at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
132 xpf

1.00000 AOA = 0.13159 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:46
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / CFP Franc
1 AOA0.13159 XPF
5 AOA0.65797 XPF
10 AOA1.31595 XPF
20 AOA2.63190 XPF
50 AOA6.57975 XPF
100 AOA13.15950 XPF
250 AOA32.89875 XPF
500 AOA65.79750 XPF
1000 AOA131.59500 XPF
2000 AOA263.19000 XPF
5000 AOA657.97500 XPF
10000 AOA1315.95000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Angolan Kwanza
1 XPF7.59906 AOA
5 XPF37.99530 AOA
10 XPF75.99060 AOA
20 XPF151.98120 AOA
50 XPF379.95300 AOA
100 XPF759.90600 AOA
250 XPF1899.76500 AOA
500 XPF3799.53000 AOA
1000 XPF7599.06000 AOA
2000 XPF15198.12000 AOA
5000 XPF37995.30000 AOA
10000 XPF75990.60000 AOA