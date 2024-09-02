Angolan kwanza to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to CFP francs is currently 0.117 today, reflecting a 0.257% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a 0.387% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.118 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.115 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 1.122% increase in value.