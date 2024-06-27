CFP francs to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Angolan kwanzas is currently 7.758 today, reflecting a -0.256% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.588% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 7.864 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 7.711 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.831% decrease in value.