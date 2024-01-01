5 Angolan kwanzas to CFP francs

Convert AOA to XPF at the real exchange rate

Kz1.000 AOA = ₣0.1172 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:06
AOA to XPF conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 AOA to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12390.1289
Low0.11660.1166
Average0.12040.1243
Change-5.11%-8.62%
1 AOA to XPF stats

The performance of AOA to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1239 and a 30 day low of 0.1166. This means the 30 day average was 0.1204. The change for AOA to XPF was -5.11.

The performance of AOA to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1289 and a 90 day low of 0.1166. This means the 90 day average was 0.1243. The change for AOA to XPF was -8.62.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / CFP Franc
1 AOA0.11723 XPF
5 AOA0.58613 XPF
10 AOA1.17225 XPF
20 AOA2.34450 XPF
50 AOA5.86125 XPF
100 AOA11.72250 XPF
250 AOA29.30625 XPF
500 AOA58.61250 XPF
1000 AOA117.22500 XPF
2000 AOA234.45000 XPF
5000 AOA586.12500 XPF
10000 AOA1,172.25000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Angolan Kwanza
1 XPF8.53058 AOA
5 XPF42.65290 AOA
10 XPF85.30580 AOA
20 XPF170.61160 AOA
50 XPF426.52900 AOA
100 XPF853.05800 AOA
250 XPF2,132.64500 AOA
500 XPF4,265.29000 AOA
1000 XPF8,530.58000 AOA
2000 XPF17,061.16000 AOA
5000 XPF42,652.90000 AOA
10000 XPF85,305.80000 AOA