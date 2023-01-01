Angolan kwanzas to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert AOA to HKD at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
9.32 hkd

1.00000 AOA = 0.00932 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:36
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.922151.370351.540951.3487518.230583.23750.806809
1 EUR1.084411.486011.671011.4625819.769290.26270.8749
1 CAD0.7297410.67294411.124490.98423813.303560.74180.588762
1 AUD0.648950.5984420.88928910.87527111.830754.0170.523579

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AOA0.00932 HKD
5 AOA0.04658 HKD
10 AOA0.09317 HKD
20 AOA0.18633 HKD
50 AOA0.46583 HKD
100 AOA0.93166 HKD
250 AOA2.32914 HKD
500 AOA4.65827 HKD
1000 AOA9.31655 HKD
2000 AOA18.63310 HKD
5000 AOA46.58275 HKD
10000 AOA93.16550 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
100 HKD10733.60000 AOA
200 HKD21467.20000 AOA
300 HKD32200.80000 AOA
500 HKD53668.00000 AOA
1000 HKD107336.00000 AOA
2000 HKD214672.00000 AOA
2500 HKD268340.00000 AOA
3000 HKD322008.00000 AOA
4000 HKD429344.00000 AOA
5000 HKD536680.00000 AOA
10000 HKD1073360.00000 AOA
20000 HKD2146720.00000 AOA