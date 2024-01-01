10 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Hong Kong dollars

Convert AOA to HKD at the real exchange rate

10,000 aoa
84.58 hkd

Kz1.000 AOA = $0.008458 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
AOA to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 AOA to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00880.0091
Low0.00840.0084
Average0.00860.0088
Change-3.65%-7.29%
1 AOA to HKD stats

The performance of AOA to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0088 and a 30 day low of 0.0084. This means the 30 day average was 0.0086. The change for AOA to HKD was -3.65.

The performance of AOA to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0091 and a 90 day low of 0.0084. This means the 90 day average was 0.0088. The change for AOA to HKD was -7.29.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.3491.4771.30617.85183.9130.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6331.44319.72892.7370.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0950.96813.2362.1880.565
1 AUD0.6770.6130.91310.88412.08456.8050.516

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AOA0.00846 HKD
5 AOA0.04229 HKD
10 AOA0.08458 HKD
20 AOA0.16917 HKD
50 AOA0.42292 HKD
100 AOA0.84584 HKD
250 AOA2.11459 HKD
500 AOA4.22918 HKD
1000 AOA8.45835 HKD
2000 AOA16.91670 HKD
5000 AOA42.29175 HKD
10000 AOA84.58350 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
100 HKD11,822.60000 AOA
200 HKD23,645.20000 AOA
300 HKD35,467.80000 AOA
500 HKD59,113.00000 AOA
1000 HKD118,226.00000 AOA
2000 HKD236,452.00000 AOA
2500 HKD295,565.00000 AOA
3000 HKD354,678.00000 AOA
4000 HKD472,904.00000 AOA
5000 HKD591,130.00000 AOA
10000 HKD1,182,260.00000 AOA
20000 HKD2,364,520.00000 AOA