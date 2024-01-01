Angolan kwanzas to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert AOA to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
9.29 hkd

1.000 AOA = 0.009293 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2731.4761.6640.96718.259
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6141.7271.9471.13121.361
1 USD0.920.787183.0791.3581.5310.8916.803
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AOA0.00929 HKD
5 AOA0.04646 HKD
10 AOA0.09293 HKD
20 AOA0.18585 HKD
50 AOA0.46463 HKD
100 AOA0.92926 HKD
250 AOA2.32315 HKD
500 AOA4.64629 HKD
1000 AOA9.29258 HKD
2000 AOA18.58516 HKD
5000 AOA46.46290 HKD
10000 AOA92.92580 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
100 HKD10,761.30000 AOA
200 HKD21,522.60000 AOA
300 HKD32,283.90000 AOA
500 HKD53,806.50000 AOA
1000 HKD107,613.00000 AOA
2000 HKD215,226.00000 AOA
2500 HKD269,032.50000 AOA
3000 HKD322,839.00000 AOA
4000 HKD430,452.00000 AOA
5000 HKD538,065.00000 AOA
10000 HKD1,076,130.00000 AOA
20000 HKD2,152,260.00000 AOA