Angolan kwanzas to Chilean pesos today

Convert AOA to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
1,060 clp

1.00000 AOA = 1.06034 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874851.084890.28871.486281.670980.964118.7482
1 GBP1.1430511.23995103.2021.698861.909971.1020221.4296
1 USD0.921850.806484183.23071.37011.540360.888717.2826
1 INR0.01107560.009689740.012014810.01646150.01850710.01067760.207647

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Chilean Peso
1 AOA1.06034 CLP
5 AOA5.30170 CLP
10 AOA10.60340 CLP
20 AOA21.20680 CLP
50 AOA53.01700 CLP
100 AOA106.03400 CLP
250 AOA265.08500 CLP
500 AOA530.17000 CLP
1000 AOA1060.34000 CLP
2000 AOA2120.68000 CLP
5000 AOA5301.70000 CLP
10000 AOA10603.40000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Angolan Kwanza
1 CLP0.94309 AOA
5 CLP4.71545 AOA
10 CLP9.43090 AOA
20 CLP18.86180 AOA
50 CLP47.15450 AOA
100 CLP94.30900 AOA
250 CLP235.77250 AOA
500 CLP471.54500 AOA
1000 CLP943.09000 AOA
2000 CLP1886.18000 AOA
5000 CLP4715.45000 AOA
10000 CLP9430.90000 AOA