1,000 aoa
1,148 clp

1.000 AOA = 1.148 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2811.4761.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6341.7271.9471.13121.364
1 USD0.920.787183.0821.3581.5310.88916.803
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Chilean Peso
1 AOA1.14801 CLP
5 AOA5.74005 CLP
10 AOA11.48010 CLP
20 AOA22.96020 CLP
50 AOA57.40050 CLP
100 AOA114.80100 CLP
250 AOA287.00250 CLP
500 AOA574.00500 CLP
1000 AOA1,148.01000 CLP
2000 AOA2,296.02000 CLP
5000 AOA5,740.05000 CLP
10000 AOA11,480.10000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Angolan Kwanza
1 CLP0.87108 AOA
5 CLP4.35538 AOA
10 CLP8.71076 AOA
20 CLP17.42152 AOA
50 CLP43.55380 AOA
100 CLP87.10760 AOA
250 CLP217.76900 AOA
500 CLP435.53800 AOA
1000 CLP871.07600 AOA
2000 CLP1,742.15200 AOA
5000 CLP4,355.38000 AOA
10000 CLP8,710.76000 AOA