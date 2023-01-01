5 Angolan kwanzas to Chilean pesos

Convert AOA to CLP at the real exchange rate

5 aoa
5 clp

1.00000 AOA = 1.03345 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86281.090590.85231.476921.649770.9536518.9492
1 GBP1.1590211.26395105.3031.711831.912181.105321.9632
1 USD0.9170.791171183.31251.354351.512860.8745517.3766
1 INR0.01100690.009496420.01200310.01625630.01815890.01049720.208571

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Chilean Peso
1 AOA1.03345 CLP
5 AOA5.16725 CLP
10 AOA10.33450 CLP
20 AOA20.66900 CLP
50 AOA51.67250 CLP
100 AOA103.34500 CLP
250 AOA258.36250 CLP
500 AOA516.72500 CLP
1000 AOA1033.45000 CLP
2000 AOA2066.90000 CLP
5000 AOA5167.25000 CLP
10000 AOA10334.50000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Angolan Kwanza
1 CLP0.96764 AOA
5 CLP4.83819 AOA
10 CLP9.67637 AOA
20 CLP19.35274 AOA
50 CLP48.38185 AOA
100 CLP96.76370 AOA
250 CLP241.90925 AOA
500 CLP483.81850 AOA
1000 CLP967.63700 AOA
2000 CLP1935.27400 AOA
5000 CLP4838.18500 AOA
10000 CLP9676.37000 AOA