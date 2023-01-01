Angolan kwanzas to New Zealand dollars today

Convert AOA to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
1.99 nzd

1.00000 AOA = 0.00199 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:40
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / New Zealand Dollar
1 AOA0.00199 NZD
5 AOA0.00996 NZD
10 AOA0.01993 NZD
20 AOA0.03986 NZD
50 AOA0.09965 NZD
100 AOA0.19930 NZD
250 AOA0.49824 NZD
500 AOA0.99648 NZD
1000 AOA1.99296 NZD
2000 AOA3.98592 NZD
5000 AOA9.96480 NZD
10000 AOA19.92960 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 NZD501.76500 AOA
5 NZD2508.82500 AOA
10 NZD5017.65000 AOA
20 NZD10035.30000 AOA
50 NZD25088.25000 AOA
100 NZD50176.50000 AOA
250 NZD125441.25000 AOA
500 NZD250882.50000 AOA
1000 NZD501765.00000 AOA
2000 NZD1003530.00000 AOA
5000 NZD2508825.00000 AOA
10000 NZD5017650.00000 AOA