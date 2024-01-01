Angolan kwanzas to New Zealand dollars today

1,000 aoa
1.97 nzd

1.000 AOA = 0.001965 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / New Zealand Dollar
1 AOA0.00197 NZD
5 AOA0.00983 NZD
10 AOA0.01965 NZD
20 AOA0.03931 NZD
50 AOA0.09827 NZD
100 AOA0.19654 NZD
250 AOA0.49135 NZD
500 AOA0.98270 NZD
1000 AOA1.96539 NZD
2000 AOA3.93078 NZD
5000 AOA9.82695 NZD
10000 AOA19.65390 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 NZD508.80500 AOA
5 NZD2,544.02500 AOA
10 NZD5,088.05000 AOA
20 NZD10,176.10000 AOA
50 NZD25,440.25000 AOA
100 NZD50,880.50000 AOA
250 NZD127,201.25000 AOA
500 NZD254,402.50000 AOA
1000 NZD508,805.00000 AOA
2000 NZD1,017,610.00000 AOA
5000 NZD2,544,025.00000 AOA
10000 NZD5,088,050.00000 AOA