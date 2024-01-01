500 Angolan kwanzas to New Zealand dollars

Convert AOA to NZD at the real exchange rate

500 aoa
0.87 nzd

Kz1.000 AOA = $0.001740 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:33
AOA to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NZD
1 AOA to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00190.0019
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00180.0019
Change-7.81%-7.99%
1 AOA to NZD stats

The performance of AOA to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0019 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0018. The change for AOA to NZD was -7.81.

The performance of AOA to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0019 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0019. The change for AOA to NZD was -7.99.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / New Zealand Dollar
1 AOA0.00174 NZD
5 AOA0.00870 NZD
10 AOA0.01740 NZD
20 AOA0.03479 NZD
50 AOA0.08698 NZD
100 AOA0.17397 NZD
250 AOA0.43492 NZD
500 AOA0.86985 NZD
1000 AOA1.73969 NZD
2000 AOA3.47938 NZD
5000 AOA8.69845 NZD
10000 AOA17.39690 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 NZD574.81600 AOA
5 NZD2,874.08000 AOA
10 NZD5,748.16000 AOA
20 NZD11,496.32000 AOA
50 NZD28,740.80000 AOA
100 NZD57,481.60000 AOA
250 NZD143,704.00000 AOA
500 NZD287,408.00000 AOA
1000 NZD574,816.00000 AOA
2000 NZD1,149,632.00000 AOA
5000 NZD2,874,080.00000 AOA
10000 NZD5,748,160.00000 AOA