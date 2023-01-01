Angolan kwanzas to Icelandic krónas today

Convert AOA to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
168.79 isk

1.00000 AOA = 0.16879 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:37
1 USD10.92221.370551.541311.348818.23283.23570.806842
1 EUR1.084411.486221.671391.4626419.770890.26080.87495
1 CAD0.7296340.67284611.124590.9841313.302760.73160.588699
1 AUD0.64880.5983030.88921310.87510111.828954.00330.523479

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Icelandic Króna
1 AOA0.16879 ISK
5 AOA0.84396 ISK
10 AOA1.68793 ISK
20 AOA3.37586 ISK
50 AOA8.43965 ISK
100 AOA16.87930 ISK
250 AOA42.19825 ISK
500 AOA84.39650 ISK
1000 AOA168.79300 ISK
2000 AOA337.58600 ISK
5000 AOA843.96500 ISK
10000 AOA1687.93000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Angolan Kwanza
1 ISK5.92442 AOA
5 ISK29.62210 AOA
10 ISK59.24420 AOA
20 ISK118.48840 AOA
50 ISK296.22100 AOA
100 ISK592.44200 AOA
250 ISK1481.10500 AOA
500 ISK2962.21000 AOA
1000 ISK5924.42000 AOA
2000 ISK11848.84000 AOA
5000 ISK29622.10000 AOA
10000 ISK59244.20000 AOA