10 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Icelandic krónas

Convert AOA to ISK at the real exchange rate

10,000 aoa
1,500.47 isk

Kz1.000 AOA = kr0.1500 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:08
AOA to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ISK
1 AOA to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15620.1617
Low0.14880.1488
Average0.15250.1563
Change-3.25%-6.46%
1 AOA to ISK stats

The performance of AOA to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1562 and a 30 day low of 0.1488. This means the 30 day average was 0.1525. The change for AOA to ISK was -3.25.

The performance of AOA to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1617 and a 90 day low of 0.1488. This means the 90 day average was 0.1563. The change for AOA to ISK was -6.46.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.351.4791.30717.85383.860.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6341.44419.72392.6440.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0950.96813.22662.1250.565
1 AUD0.6760.6120.91310.88412.07356.710.515

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Icelandic Króna
1 AOA0.15005 ISK
5 AOA0.75024 ISK
10 AOA1.50047 ISK
20 AOA3.00094 ISK
50 AOA7.50235 ISK
100 AOA15.00470 ISK
250 AOA37.51175 ISK
500 AOA75.02350 ISK
1000 AOA150.04700 ISK
2000 AOA300.09400 ISK
5000 AOA750.23500 ISK
10000 AOA1,500.47000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Angolan Kwanza
1 ISK6.66460 AOA
5 ISK33.32300 AOA
10 ISK66.64600 AOA
20 ISK133.29200 AOA
50 ISK333.23000 AOA
100 ISK666.46000 AOA
250 ISK1,666.15000 AOA
500 ISK3,332.30000 AOA
1000 ISK6,664.60000 AOA
2000 ISK13,329.20000 AOA
5000 ISK33,323.00000 AOA
10000 ISK66,646.00000 AOA