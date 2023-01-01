Angolan kwanzas to Aruban florins today

Convert AOA to AWG at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
2.16 awg

1.00000 AOA = 0.00216 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:31
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Aruban Florin
1 AOA0.00216 AWG
5 AOA0.01081 AWG
10 AOA0.02162 AWG
20 AOA0.04324 AWG
50 AOA0.10809 AWG
100 AOA0.21619 AWG
250 AOA0.54048 AWG
500 AOA1.08095 AWG
1000 AOA2.16190 AWG
2000 AOA4.32380 AWG
5000 AOA10.80950 AWG
10000 AOA21.61900 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Angolan Kwanza
1 AWG462.55600 AOA
5 AWG2312.78000 AOA
10 AWG4625.56000 AOA
20 AWG9251.12000 AOA
50 AWG23127.80000 AOA
100 AWG46255.60000 AOA
250 AWG115639.00000 AOA
500 AWG231278.00000 AOA
1000 AWG462556.00000 AOA
2000 AWG925112.00000 AOA
5000 AWG2312780.00000 AOA
10000 AWG4625560.00000 AOA