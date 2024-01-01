Angolan kwanzas to Aruban florins today

Convert AOA to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
2.13 awg

1.000 AOA = 0.002126 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.921.3581.5311.34318.93183.080.786
1 EUR1.08711.4761.6641.45920.57590.2960.855
1 CAD0.7360.67711.1270.98913.93861.1720.579
1 AUD0.6530.6010.88710.87712.36454.260.514

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Aruban Florin
1 AOA0.00213 AWG
5 AOA0.01063 AWG
10 AOA0.02126 AWG
20 AOA0.04253 AWG
50 AOA0.10632 AWG
100 AOA0.21265 AWG
250 AOA0.53162 AWG
500 AOA1.06324 AWG
1000 AOA2.12648 AWG
2000 AOA4.25296 AWG
5000 AOA10.63240 AWG
10000 AOA21.26480 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Angolan Kwanza
1 AWG470.26100 AOA
5 AWG2,351.30500 AOA
10 AWG4,702.61000 AOA
20 AWG9,405.22000 AOA
50 AWG23,513.05000 AOA
100 AWG47,026.10000 AOA
250 AWG117,565.25000 AOA
500 AWG235,130.50000 AOA
1000 AWG470,261.00000 AOA
2000 AWG940,522.00000 AOA
5000 AWG2,351,305.00000 AOA
10000 AWG4,702,610.00000 AOA