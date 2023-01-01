100 Angolan kwanzas to Aruban florins

Convert AOA to AWG at the real exchange rate

100 aoa
0.21 awg

1.00000 AOA = 0.00214 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:23
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Aruban Florin
1 AOA0.00214 AWG
5 AOA0.01072 AWG
10 AOA0.02145 AWG
20 AOA0.04289 AWG
50 AOA0.10724 AWG
100 AOA0.21447 AWG
250 AOA0.53618 AWG
500 AOA1.07237 AWG
1000 AOA2.14473 AWG
2000 AOA4.28946 AWG
5000 AOA10.72365 AWG
10000 AOA21.44730 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Angolan Kwanza
1 AWG466.25900 AOA
5 AWG2331.29500 AOA
10 AWG4662.59000 AOA
20 AWG9325.18000 AOA
50 AWG23312.95000 AOA
100 AWG46625.90000 AOA
250 AWG116564.75000 AOA
500 AWG233129.50000 AOA
1000 AWG466259.00000 AOA
2000 AWG932518.00000 AOA
5000 AWG2331295.00000 AOA
10000 AWG4662590.00000 AOA