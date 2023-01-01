500 Angolan kwanzas to Aruban florins

Convert AOA to AWG at the real exchange rate

500 aoa
1.07 awg

1.00000 AOA = 0.00214 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.917151.35461.513321.337618.843283.320.791296
1 EUR1.090311.476921.649971.4583920.544790.84380.86275
1 CAD0.7382250.67708511.117170.9874513.910561.50890.584155
1 AUD0.66080.6060720.8951210.88388612.451655.05790.522888

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Aruban Florin
1 AOA0.00214 AWG
5 AOA0.01072 AWG
10 AOA0.02145 AWG
20 AOA0.04290 AWG
50 AOA0.10725 AWG
100 AOA0.21449 AWG
250 AOA0.53623 AWG
500 AOA1.07247 AWG
1000 AOA2.14493 AWG
2000 AOA4.28986 AWG
5000 AOA10.72465 AWG
10000 AOA21.44930 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Angolan Kwanza
1 AWG466.21600 AOA
5 AWG2331.08000 AOA
10 AWG4662.16000 AOA
20 AWG9324.32000 AOA
50 AWG23310.80000 AOA
100 AWG46621.60000 AOA
250 AWG116554.00000 AOA
500 AWG233108.00000 AOA
1000 AWG466216.00000 AOA
2000 AWG932432.00000 AOA
5000 AWG2331080.00000 AOA
10000 AWG4662160.00000 AOA