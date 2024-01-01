5 Angolan kwanzas to Aruban florins

Convert AOA to AWG at the real exchange rate

5 aoa
0.01 awg

Kz1.000 AOA = ƒ0.001942 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:24
AOA to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AWG
1 AOA to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00200.0021
Low0.00190.0019
Average0.00200.0020
Change-3.51%-7.08%
1 AOA to AWG stats

The performance of AOA to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0020 and a 30 day low of 0.0019. This means the 30 day average was 0.0020. The change for AOA to AWG was -3.51.

The performance of AOA to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0021 and a 90 day low of 0.0019. This means the 90 day average was 0.0020. The change for AOA to AWG was -7.08.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.3491.4761.30617.83683.8740.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6311.44319.71592.7140.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0940.96813.22362.1820.565
1 AUD0.6780.6130.91410.88512.08456.8290.516

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Aruban Florin
1 AOA0.00194 AWG
5 AOA0.00971 AWG
10 AOA0.01942 AWG
20 AOA0.03884 AWG
50 AOA0.09710 AWG
100 AOA0.19421 AWG
250 AOA0.48552 AWG
500 AOA0.97103 AWG
1000 AOA1.94206 AWG
2000 AOA3.88412 AWG
5000 AOA9.71030 AWG
10000 AOA19.42060 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Angolan Kwanza
1 AWG514.91700 AOA
5 AWG2,574.58500 AOA
10 AWG5,149.17000 AOA
20 AWG10,298.34000 AOA
50 AWG25,745.85000 AOA
100 AWG51,491.70000 AOA
250 AWG128,729.25000 AOA
500 AWG257,458.50000 AOA
1000 AWG514,917.00000 AOA
2000 AWG1,029,834.00000 AOA
5000 AWG2,574,585.00000 AOA
10000 AWG5,149,170.00000 AOA