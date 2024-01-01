5 Aruban florins to Angolan kwanzas

Convert AWG to AOA at the real exchange rate

5 awg
2,573.56 aoa

ƒ1.000 AWG = Kz514.7 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
AWG to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AOA
1 AWG to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High516.3950516.3950
Low494.7040478.4840
Average504.5968493.7902
Change3.60%7.57%
1 AWG to AOA stats

The performance of AWG to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 516.3950 and a 30 day low of 494.7040. This means the 30 day average was 504.5968. The change for AWG to AOA was 3.60.

The performance of AWG to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 516.3950 and a 90 day low of 478.4840. This means the 90 day average was 493.7902. The change for AWG to AOA was 7.57.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.3517.8270.7620.9051.6031.307
1 AUD0.67810.91412.0790.5160.6131.0860.885
1 CAD0.7411.094113.2090.5640.671.1880.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Angolan Kwanza
1 AWG514.71200 AOA
5 AWG2,573.56000 AOA
10 AWG5,147.12000 AOA
20 AWG10,294.24000 AOA
50 AWG25,735.60000 AOA
100 AWG51,471.20000 AOA
250 AWG128,678.00000 AOA
500 AWG257,356.00000 AOA
1000 AWG514,712.00000 AOA
2000 AWG1,029,424.00000 AOA
5000 AWG2,573,560.00000 AOA
10000 AWG5,147,120.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Aruban Florin
1 AOA0.00194 AWG
5 AOA0.00971 AWG
10 AOA0.01943 AWG
20 AOA0.03886 AWG
50 AOA0.09714 AWG
100 AOA0.19428 AWG
250 AOA0.48571 AWG
500 AOA0.97142 AWG
1000 AOA1.94283 AWG
2000 AOA3.88566 AWG
5000 AOA9.71415 AWG
10000 AOA19.42830 AWG