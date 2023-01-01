Angolan kwanzas to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert AOA to TWD at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
38.17 twd

1.00000 AOA = 0.03817 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9221.370351.541071.3487518.232483.23350.806582
1 EUR1.084611.486281.671441.4628519.774990.27510.8748
1 CAD0.7297410.6728211.124580.98423813.304960.73890.588595
1 AUD0.64890.5982850.8892210.87520411.83154.01020.523391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AOA0.03817 TWD
5 AOA0.19085 TWD
10 AOA0.38169 TWD
20 AOA0.76338 TWD
50 AOA1.90845 TWD
100 AOA3.81690 TWD
250 AOA9.54225 TWD
500 AOA19.08450 TWD
1000 AOA38.16900 TWD
2000 AOA76.33800 TWD
5000 AOA190.84500 TWD
10000 AOA381.69000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 TWD26.19930 AOA
5 TWD130.99650 AOA
10 TWD261.99300 AOA
20 TWD523.98600 AOA
50 TWD1309.96500 AOA
100 TWD2619.93000 AOA
250 TWD6549.82500 AOA
500 TWD13099.65000 AOA
1000 TWD26199.30000 AOA
2000 TWD52398.60000 AOA
5000 TWD130996.50000 AOA
10000 TWD261993.00000 AOA