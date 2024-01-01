100 Angolan kwanzas to New Taiwan dollars

Convert AOA to TWD at the real exchange rate

100 aoa
3.47 twd

Kz1.000 AOA = NT$0.03470 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:55
AOA to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TWD
1 AOA to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03690.0378
Low0.03450.0345
Average0.03570.0367
Change-5.93%-8.28%
1 AOA to TWD stats

The performance of AOA to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0369 and a 30 day low of 0.0345. This means the 30 day average was 0.0357. The change for AOA to TWD was -5.93.

The performance of AOA to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0378 and a 90 day low of 0.0345. This means the 90 day average was 0.0367. The change for AOA to TWD was -8.28.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AOA0.03470 TWD
5 AOA0.17348 TWD
10 AOA0.34697 TWD
20 AOA0.69394 TWD
50 AOA1.73485 TWD
100 AOA3.46969 TWD
250 AOA8.67423 TWD
500 AOA17.34845 TWD
1000 AOA34.69690 TWD
2000 AOA69.39380 TWD
5000 AOA173.48450 TWD
10000 AOA346.96900 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 TWD28.82100 AOA
5 TWD144.10500 AOA
10 TWD288.21000 AOA
20 TWD576.42000 AOA
50 TWD1,441.05000 AOA
100 TWD2,882.10000 AOA
250 TWD7,205.25000 AOA
500 TWD14,410.50000 AOA
1000 TWD28,821.00000 AOA
2000 TWD57,642.00000 AOA
5000 TWD144,105.00000 AOA
10000 TWD288,210.00000 AOA