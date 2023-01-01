Angolan kwanzas to Bulgarian levs today

Convert AOA to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
2.15 bgn

1.00000 AOA = 0.00215 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:32
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bulgarian Lev
1 AOA0.00215 BGN
5 AOA0.01077 BGN
10 AOA0.02153 BGN
20 AOA0.04307 BGN
50 AOA0.10768 BGN
100 AOA0.21535 BGN
250 AOA0.53838 BGN
500 AOA1.07675 BGN
1000 AOA2.15350 BGN
2000 AOA4.30700 BGN
5000 AOA10.76750 BGN
10000 AOA21.53500 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Angolan Kwanza
1 BGN464.36100 AOA
5 BGN2321.80500 AOA
10 BGN4643.61000 AOA
20 BGN9287.22000 AOA
50 BGN23218.05000 AOA
100 BGN46436.10000 AOA
250 BGN116090.25000 AOA
500 BGN232180.50000 AOA
1000 BGN464361.00000 AOA
2000 BGN928722.00000 AOA
5000 BGN2321805.00000 AOA
10000 BGN4643610.00000 AOA