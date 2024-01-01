5,000 Angolan kwanzas to Bulgarian levs

Convert AOA to BGN at the real exchange rate

5,000 aoa
9.60 bgn

Kz1.000 AOA = лв0.001920 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:28
AOA to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BGN
1 AOA to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00200.0021
Low0.00190.0019
Average0.00200.0020
Change-4.72%-8.51%
1 AOA to BGN stats

The performance of AOA to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0020 and a 30 day low of 0.0019. This means the 30 day average was 0.0020. The change for AOA to BGN was -4.72.

The performance of AOA to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0021 and a 90 day low of 0.0019. This means the 90 day average was 0.0020. The change for AOA to BGN was -8.51.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.3491.4761.30517.83683.820.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6321.44319.71692.6550.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0940.96813.22362.1420.565
1 AUD0.6770.6130.91410.88412.08356.7840.516

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bulgarian Lev
1 AOA0.00192 BGN
5 AOA0.00960 BGN
10 AOA0.01920 BGN
20 AOA0.03841 BGN
50 AOA0.09602 BGN
100 AOA0.19203 BGN
250 AOA0.48008 BGN
500 AOA0.96015 BGN
1000 AOA1.92030 BGN
2000 AOA3.84060 BGN
5000 AOA9.60150 BGN
10000 AOA19.20300 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Angolan Kwanza
1 BGN520.75100 AOA
5 BGN2,603.75500 AOA
10 BGN5,207.51000 AOA
20 BGN10,415.02000 AOA
50 BGN26,037.55000 AOA
100 BGN52,075.10000 AOA
250 BGN130,187.75000 AOA
500 BGN260,375.50000 AOA
1000 BGN520,751.00000 AOA
2000 BGN1,041,502.00000 AOA
5000 BGN2,603,755.00000 AOA
10000 BGN5,207,510.00000 AOA