5000 Angolan kwanzas to Bulgarian levs

Convert AOA to BGN at the real exchange rate

5,000 aoa
10.63 bgn

1.00000 AOA = 0.00213 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.917151.35451.513781.337618.835583.30750.791327
1 EUR1.090311.476811.650471.4583920.536390.83020.8628
1 CAD0.738280.67713511.117590.98752313.905961.50420.584221
1 AUD0.66060.6058880.89478310.88361912.442755.03290.522751

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bulgarian Lev
1 AOA0.00213 BGN
5 AOA0.01063 BGN
10 AOA0.02126 BGN
20 AOA0.04252 BGN
50 AOA0.10629 BGN
100 AOA0.21258 BGN
250 AOA0.53145 BGN
500 AOA1.06289 BGN
1000 AOA2.12579 BGN
2000 AOA4.25158 BGN
5000 AOA10.62895 BGN
10000 AOA21.25790 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Angolan Kwanza
1 BGN470.41400 AOA
5 BGN2352.07000 AOA
10 BGN4704.14000 AOA
20 BGN9408.28000 AOA
50 BGN23520.70000 AOA
100 BGN47041.40000 AOA
250 BGN117603.50000 AOA
500 BGN235207.00000 AOA
1000 BGN470414.00000 AOA
2000 BGN940828.00000 AOA
5000 BGN2352070.00000 AOA
10000 BGN4704140.00000 AOA