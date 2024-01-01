250 Bulgarian levs to Angolan kwanzas

Convert BGN to AOA at the real exchange rate

250 bgn
124,998 aoa

лв1.000 BGN = Kz500.0 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:54
BGN to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High500.8220500.8220
Low488.1270464.6420
Average493.0069481.7249
Change2.43%7.59%
1 BGN to AOA stats

The performance of BGN to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 500.8220 and a 30 day low of 488.1270. This means the 30 day average was 493.0069. The change for BGN to AOA was 2.43.

The performance of BGN to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 500.8220 and a 90 day low of 464.6420. This means the 90 day average was 481.7249. The change for BGN to AOA was 7.59.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Angolan Kwanza
1 BGN499.99200 AOA
5 BGN2,499.96000 AOA
10 BGN4,999.92000 AOA
20 BGN9,999.84000 AOA
50 BGN24,999.60000 AOA
100 BGN49,999.20000 AOA
250 BGN124,998.00000 AOA
500 BGN249,996.00000 AOA
1000 BGN499,992.00000 AOA
2000 BGN999,984.00000 AOA
5000 BGN2,499,960.00000 AOA
10000 BGN4,999,920.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bulgarian Lev
1 AOA0.00200 BGN
5 AOA0.01000 BGN
10 AOA0.02000 BGN
20 AOA0.04000 BGN
50 AOA0.10000 BGN
100 AOA0.20000 BGN
250 AOA0.50001 BGN
500 AOA1.00001 BGN
1000 AOA2.00003 BGN
2000 AOA4.00006 BGN
5000 AOA10.00015 BGN
10000 AOA20.00030 BGN