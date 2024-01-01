Angolan kwanzas to Bulgarian levs today

Convert AOA to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
2.14 bgn

1.000 AOA = 0.002138 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:46
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bulgarian Lev
1 AOA0.00214 BGN
5 AOA0.01069 BGN
10 AOA0.02138 BGN
20 AOA0.04276 BGN
50 AOA0.10689 BGN
100 AOA0.21378 BGN
250 AOA0.53446 BGN
500 AOA1.06891 BGN
1000 AOA2.13782 BGN
2000 AOA4.27564 BGN
5000 AOA10.68910 BGN
10000 AOA21.37820 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Angolan Kwanza
1 BGN467.76700 AOA
5 BGN2,338.83500 AOA
10 BGN4,677.67000 AOA
20 BGN9,355.34000 AOA
50 BGN23,388.35000 AOA
100 BGN46,776.70000 AOA
250 BGN116,941.75000 AOA
500 BGN233,883.50000 AOA
1000 BGN467,767.00000 AOA
2000 BGN935,534.00000 AOA
5000 BGN2,338,835.00000 AOA
10000 BGN4,677,670.00000 AOA