Angolan kwanzas to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert AOA to XOF at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
727 xof

1.00000 AOA = 0.72699 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AOA0.72699 XOF
5 AOA3.63494 XOF
10 AOA7.26987 XOF
20 AOA14.53974 XOF
50 AOA36.34935 XOF
100 AOA72.69870 XOF
250 AOA181.74675 XOF
500 AOA363.49350 XOF
1000 AOA726.98700 XOF
2000 AOA1453.97400 XOF
5000 AOA3634.93500 XOF
10000 AOA7269.87000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Angolan Kwanza
1 XOF1.37554 AOA
5 XOF6.87770 AOA
10 XOF13.75540 AOA
20 XOF27.51080 AOA
50 XOF68.77700 AOA
100 XOF137.55400 AOA
250 XOF343.88500 AOA
500 XOF687.77000 AOA
1000 XOF1375.54000 AOA
2000 XOF2751.08000 AOA
5000 XOF6877.70000 AOA
10000 XOF13755.40000 AOA