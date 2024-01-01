20 Angolan kwanzas to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert AOA to XOF at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
13 xof

Kz1.000 AOA = CFA0.6438 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:04
AOA to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XOF
1 AOA to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.67780.7119
Low0.63870.6387
Average0.65840.6825
Change-4.76%-8.52%
1 AOA to XOF stats

The performance of AOA to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6778 and a 30 day low of 0.6387. This means the 30 day average was 0.6584. The change for AOA to XOF was -4.76.

The performance of AOA to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7119 and a 90 day low of 0.6387. This means the 90 day average was 0.6825. The change for AOA to XOF was -8.52.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AOA0.64382 XOF
5 AOA3.21909 XOF
10 AOA6.43818 XOF
20 AOA12.87636 XOF
50 AOA32.19090 XOF
100 AOA64.38180 XOF
250 AOA160.95450 XOF
500 AOA321.90900 XOF
1000 AOA643.81800 XOF
2000 AOA1,287.63600 XOF
5000 AOA3,219.09000 XOF
10000 AOA6,438.18000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Angolan Kwanza
1 XOF1.55323 AOA
5 XOF7.76615 AOA
10 XOF15.53230 AOA
20 XOF31.06460 AOA
50 XOF77.66150 AOA
100 XOF155.32300 AOA
250 XOF388.30750 AOA
500 XOF776.61500 AOA
1000 XOF1,553.23000 AOA
2000 XOF3,106.46000 AOA
5000 XOF7,766.15000 AOA
10000 XOF15,532.30000 AOA