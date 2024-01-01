Convert XOF to AOA at the real exchange rate

250 CFA francs BCEAO to Angolan kwanzas

250 xof
352.00 aoa

CFA1.000 XOF = Kz1.408 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55
 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.370.9361.5049.951.3581,530.6
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89812.561.7151,932.23
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0977.2610.9911,116.98
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46311.60610.6261.4511,634.68

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Angolan Kwanza
1 XOF1.40798 AOA
5 XOF7.03990 AOA
10 XOF14.07980 AOA
20 XOF28.15960 AOA
50 XOF70.39900 AOA
100 XOF140.79800 AOA
250 XOF351.99500 AOA
500 XOF703.99000 AOA
1000 XOF1,407.98000 AOA
2000 XOF2,815.96000 AOA
5000 XOF7,039.90000 AOA
10000 XOF14,079.80000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AOA0.71024 XOF
5 AOA3.55118 XOF
10 AOA7.10236 XOF
20 AOA14.20472 XOF
50 AOA35.51180 XOF
100 AOA71.02360 XOF
250 AOA177.55900 XOF
500 AOA355.11800 XOF
1000 AOA710.23600 XOF
2000 AOA1,420.47200 XOF
5000 AOA3,551.18000 XOF
10000 AOA7,102.36000 XOF