Angolan kwanzas to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert AOA to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
717 xof

1.000 AOA = 0.7171 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:58
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.921.3591.5321.34318.94683.0870.787
1 EUR1.08711.4761.6641.45920.58890.2870.855
1 CAD0.7360.67711.1270.98813.94461.150.579
1 AUD0.6530.6010.88710.87712.37154.2520.514

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AOA0.71713 XOF
5 AOA3.58567 XOF
10 AOA7.17134 XOF
20 AOA14.34268 XOF
50 AOA35.85670 XOF
100 AOA71.71340 XOF
250 AOA179.28350 XOF
500 AOA358.56700 XOF
1000 AOA717.13400 XOF
2000 AOA1,434.26800 XOF
5000 AOA3,585.67000 XOF
10000 AOA7,171.34000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Angolan Kwanza
1 XOF1.39444 AOA
5 XOF6.97220 AOA
10 XOF13.94440 AOA
20 XOF27.88880 AOA
50 XOF69.72200 AOA
100 XOF139.44400 AOA
250 XOF348.61000 AOA
500 XOF697.22000 AOA
1000 XOF1,394.44000 AOA
2000 XOF2,788.88000 AOA
5000 XOF6,972.20000 AOA
10000 XOF13,944.40000 AOA