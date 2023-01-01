Angolan kwanzas to Egyptian pounds today

Convert AOA to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
36.91 egp

1.00000 AOA = 0.03691 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:34
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.921851.371.540241.348518.22583.23450.806484
1 EUR1.084811.486181.670851.4628519.770590.29280.87485
1 CAD0.7299270.67286811.124260.98430713.302960.75510.588675
1 AUD0.649250.5984970.88947310.87551411.832654.040.52361

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Egyptian Pound
1 AOA0.03691 EGP
5 AOA0.18454 EGP
10 AOA0.36908 EGP
20 AOA0.73815 EGP
50 AOA1.84538 EGP
100 AOA3.69075 EGP
250 AOA9.22688 EGP
500 AOA18.45375 EGP
1000 AOA36.90750 EGP
2000 AOA73.81500 EGP
5000 AOA184.53750 EGP
10000 AOA369.07500 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 EGP27.09480 AOA
5 EGP135.47400 AOA
10 EGP270.94800 AOA
20 EGP541.89600 AOA
50 EGP1354.74000 AOA
100 EGP2709.48000 AOA
250 EGP6773.70000 AOA
500 EGP13547.40000 AOA
1000 EGP27094.80000 AOA
2000 EGP54189.60000 AOA
5000 EGP135474.00000 AOA
10000 EGP270948.00000 AOA