Angolan kwanzas to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert AOA to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
99.25 btn

1.00000 AOA = 0.09925 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:33
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 AOA0.09925 BTN
5 AOA0.49625 BTN
10 AOA0.99251 BTN
20 AOA1.98501 BTN
50 AOA4.96253 BTN
100 AOA9.92507 BTN
250 AOA24.81267 BTN
500 AOA49.62535 BTN
1000 AOA99.25070 BTN
2000 AOA198.50140 BTN
5000 AOA496.25350 BTN
10000 AOA992.50700 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Angolan Kwanza
1 BTN10.07550 AOA
5 BTN50.37750 AOA
10 BTN100.75500 AOA
20 BTN201.51000 AOA
50 BTN503.77500 AOA
100 BTN1007.55000 AOA
250 BTN2518.87500 AOA
500 BTN5037.75000 AOA
1000 BTN10075.50000 AOA
2000 BTN20151.00000 AOA
5000 BTN50377.50000 AOA
10000 BTN100755.00000 AOA