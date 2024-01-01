10 Angolan kwanzas to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert AOA to BTN at the real exchange rate

10 aoa
0.91 btn

Kz1.000 AOA = Nu.0.09099 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:40
AOA to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BTN
1 AOA to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09490.0976
Low0.09070.0907
Average0.09290.0947
Change-3.34%-6.81%
1 AOA to BTN stats

The performance of AOA to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0949 and a 30 day low of 0.0907. This means the 30 day average was 0.0929. The change for AOA to BTN was -3.34.

The performance of AOA to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0976 and a 90 day low of 0.0907. This means the 90 day average was 0.0947. The change for AOA to BTN was -6.81.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 AOA0.09099 BTN
5 AOA0.45496 BTN
10 AOA0.90992 BTN
20 AOA1.81985 BTN
50 AOA4.54962 BTN
100 AOA9.09923 BTN
250 AOA22.74808 BTN
500 AOA45.49615 BTN
1000 AOA90.99230 BTN
2000 AOA181.98460 BTN
5000 AOA454.96150 BTN
10000 AOA909.92300 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Angolan Kwanza
1 BTN10.98990 AOA
5 BTN54.94950 AOA
10 BTN109.89900 AOA
20 BTN219.79800 AOA
50 BTN549.49500 AOA
100 BTN1,098.99000 AOA
250 BTN2,747.47500 AOA
500 BTN5,494.95000 AOA
1000 BTN10,989.90000 AOA
2000 BTN21,979.80000 AOA
5000 BTN54,949.50000 AOA
10000 BTN109,899.00000 AOA